After President Arif Alvi denied signing two crucial bills related to the army and secrets laws on Sunday, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) demanded President Arif Alvi’s resignation.

In response, PPP spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi termed the incident “unfortunate” and lamented that the president issued an apology “24 hours after it was reported on the media “.

“I believe that such a person is not fit to remain in the presidency. This person does not know what’s happening. He does not even know who has bypassed him,” the PPP leader said.

In a statement, PPP Vice President Sherry Rehman said the development raises questions about Alvi’s ability to continue as the president.

“Is he trying to say that someone else signed the bills under from under his nose,” Rehman wondered, saying that if that’s the case, then the president should resign.

In a post on X, PML-N leader and former finance minister Ishaq Dar termed Alvi’s statement “unbelievable”, calling for his resignation.

“Minimum morality warrants Alvi sb to resign, having failed to run his office effectively, efficiently and as per Rules of Business,” the finance minister, whose government’s term came to an end earlier this month said.

“Official work is conducted on files and implementation ensured — such statements only indicate playing with the gallery. God help us!” the ex-finance czar said.