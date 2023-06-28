Amraiz Khan Lahore

The meeting between the People’s Party and the PML-N on Tuesday in Dubai did not lead to a resolution of most of the issues which came under discussion.

Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are currently in Dubai for further discussions with Nawaz Sharif and other PML-N leaders. It is anticipated that more leaders from both parties are expected to join the dialogue, according to sources in PPP and PML-N.

The main participants in the Dubai talks were Nawaz Sharif from the PML-N and Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto from the PPP. The discussions revolved around electoral matters and other political issues.

Sources from the People’s Party revealed that seat adjustment was not a topic of discussion with the PML-N leadership. Instead, Asif Ali Zardari focused on the charter of economy during the meeting.

The two parties also deliberated on the caretaker setup and future course of action in their previous meeting.

Regarding the general election, the PPP clarified their stance, expressing their desire for the election to be held in either October or November.