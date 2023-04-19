PPP, PML-N joint candidate Anwar Ul Haq becomes AJK PM

Anwar Haq, the candidate supported by PPP and PMLN , was elected as the 15th Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir unopposed.

No candidate has submitted nomination papers against him.

Anwar Haq was the Speaker of the Assembly and no one has submitted nomination papers against him.

PTI backed candidate Sardar Tanveer Ilyas was disqualified by the AJK High Court in contempt case

Earlier Pakistan People’s Party on Wednesday completed the number game for the election of the prime minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to sources, PPP has the support of 28 members of the AJK assembly, and the four-member forward block headed by Barrister Sultan Mehmood is in contact with the PPP.