PPP, PML-N are out of political arena: Seemi

PTI MNA Dr Seemi Buokhari has said that politics of PPP and Pakistan Muislim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has ended.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will fulfill all promises including receiving single penny of looted money from these corrupt parties.

PTI is implementing policy of making Pakistan developed and progressive.

On Sunday, while addressing delegations of party workers, she said it is fortunate for people that Pakistan is being led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. He is focusing on taking care of vulnerable and needy population of country.

It is for the first time in history that prime minister is providing relief to labourers instead of aristocracy.

PPP and Pakistan Muislim League-Nawaz only know “art of corruption” instead of “art of serving humanity”.

They are artisans of corruption. They are only criticising NAB because they don’t want NAB to question their corruption.

They want to legitimise corruption in country. She categorically denied that any bargaining on NAB law is being done by government. They should present them for accountability.