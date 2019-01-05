PPP petitions NAB against award of contract to Descon

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Friday petitioned the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the award of a contract for the construction of the Mohmand Dam to a consortium led by a company in which a sitting cabinet member and his family have ownership stakes.

On January 2, the government announced that the contract for the Rs309 billion Mohmand Dam was awarded to a consortium led by Descon, a company formerly owned by Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on a single-bid basis.

Although Dawood said he had “resigned” from all offices he held in Descon before his appointment as an adviser to the PM, he and his family members continue to hold ownership stakes in the company. A joint venture of China Gezhouba, Descon and Voith Hydro was awarded the contract, of which China Gezhouba has a 70 per cent share, while Descon and Voith have a combined 30pc share.

The bidding process of the dam was made controversial by the government when it considered the consortium’s “single” financial bid while another consortium consisting of the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), Andritz Hydro and Power China was technically disqualified and its financial bid was not considered. PPP leader Chaudhry Zaheer Mehmood in his petition to NAB stated that the award of the contract to the Descon-led consortium is a “conflict of interest and against the law and procedure”.

The petition noted that the FWO-led consortium’s “technical bid was found not to be qualified. Thus the single bid was accepted and the contract was awarded to the consortium which included Descon”, adding that the “award of contract for the construction of Mohmand Dam raises questions as to transparency and fairness”.

