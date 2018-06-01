PPP Parliamentary Board conducts last round of interviews

Our Special Corresponden

The Parliamentary Board of the Pakistan Peoples Party conducted the last round of interviews from Party aspirants eight National and 17 Provincial Assembly seats from Larkana Division at Bilawal House on Thursday.

Interviews from Party candidates from five divisions of Sindh province were completed till yesterday by the Parliamentary Board presided over by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President PPPP Asif Ali Zardari.

Other members of the Board present during the interviews included President PPP Women Wing Faryal Talpur, Senator Sherry Rehman, Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Syed Khursheed Shah, Murad Ali Shah, Naveed Qamar, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Waqar Mehdi and Shagufta Jumani. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he was himself offering as Party candidate from NA-200, Larkana-I adding that Larkana had elected Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto with an overwhelming majority in every election they contested.

He said that election 2018 was a big test for Jiyalas and democratic workers urging the Party workers to gear up their preparations into full swing for a victory of Party candidates all over the country.