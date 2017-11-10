PPP not worried about MQM-PSP alliance: Murad

Senior Pakistan Peoples Party leader and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Thursday said that PPP is not worried at all over the reconciliation and delusions of PSP and MQM-P.

“The formation of new political parties and alliances in the province would make no difference for Pakistan People’s Party because it is a deep-rooted secular political force of the country,” he said while talking to media at Expo Centre where he inaugurated the Trade Exhibition-2017 `Emerging Pakistan’ by cutting the tap.

Governor Sindh Zubair Ahmed, Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah and Federal Commerce Minister Muhammad Pervaiz Malik were also present on the occasion.

Replying to a question about the merger of MQM and PSP, the chief minister said that he could not understand what they [Farooq Sattar and Mustafa Kamal] wanted to say. They merged both the parties together without any name of the party.

“I don’t know with which name they may addressed.

On this situation, he quoted an old song `kis nam se pukaron-kiya nam hae tumhara’.

The chief minister said that the merger of political factions, parties and alliances have nothing today with the PPP. “PPP has deep roots among the masses and it is a leading secular and federal party which know how to steer the country out of fanaticism,” he said.

The chief minister said that the predictions of Provincial Minister Manzoor Wassan have come true.

Murad Ali Shah said that PPP believes in democracy and everyone has right to form alliances, new political parties and work openly.

“We are not against anybody or party but yes, we oppose those who are against democracy and the federation,” he said.

Responding to a question regarding Musharraf’s acclaim of the PSP-MQMP rapprochement and their possible future alliance with AMLP, Shah said that the one making these huge statements and dreaming of forming alliances, ran away to save himself from the rule of law and will be dealt if he comes back. “Let us see when he comes,” he said.

Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated the Expo 2017 and visited stall set up there. On the other hand, Sharjeel Memon predicted that the PSP and MQM-P rapprochement does not seem stable in the long run and is set to fall.

On this occasion, Khurshid Shah also attacked Imran Khan’s speeches and blamed the media for highlighting unnecessary and futile material like that of speeches of certain leaders, rather the focus should be on relevant issues like stumbling economy so that necessary steps should be taken and public awareness is ensured.—NNI

Related