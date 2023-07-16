Pakistan People’s Party has decided against election alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement, sources said on Saturday.

“People’s Party will not be a part, if the Pakistan Democratic Movement will be turned into an election alliance,” PPP sources quoted as saying. “An election alliance with the PDM will be a political liability,” a news channel said.

Sources said that inner party consultations over general elections are going on.

People’s Party leadership has taken opinion within the party over a likely electoral alliance. “Most party leaders have been opposed to an alliance with the Pakistan Democratic Movement,” sources said.

“An electoral alliance is possible with the Awami National Party. An alliance or seat adjustment can be made with the ANP. The PPP had good working relations with the ANP in the past.”

“The party, however, has not the same working relationship with the JUI, as were in the past with it,” party sources said. “We had parted ways with the Pakistan Democratic Movement over its partial behaviour. The PDM always remained biased with the PPP,” sources opined.