PPP not to allow rolling back 18th amendment: Saeed Ghani

ISLAMABAD : Leader Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Saeed Ghani said that there will be no compromise on 18th amendment and all democratic parties will defend it.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Saeed Ghani said that PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari had relinquished powers as President strengthening the parliament. Provincial autonomy was guaranteed by the 18th amendment and people of Gilgit-Baltistan were given their identity, he added.

He said that the thinking which had declared Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto a security risk is now targeting Asif Ali Zardari.

PPP had resisted anti-democratic forces in the past and still resisting these forces, Saeed Ghani said adding that vilification campaign against Asif Ali Zardari is the old tactics of anti-democratic forces but PPP will defeat them as it has done in the past.

