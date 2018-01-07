PPP not to be part of any coalition in 2018 elections: Bilawal

Salim Ahmed

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Saturday said the party would not go into any coalition wit any political party for the upcoming general election.

Talking to media at the wedding ceremony of daughter of PPP senior leader Chaudhry Manzoor here, he said the PPP would contest election with the support of its workers.

He said PPP did not want to derail the current government and it also wished the PML-N government to complete its tenure. “PPP is a democratic party and it can not harm democracy,” he added.

To a question, he said the PPP did not have a single MPA in Balochistan so the perception about the party that it was involved in Balochistan political crises, was wrong.

To another question, he said the media did not show performance of the PPP in Sindh province.”We are providing state-of-the-art medical facilities free of charge to the people”, he added.

He said the party leadership faced fake cases in the era of former dictators Zia ul Haq and Pervaiz Musharraf, adding that PPP leadership was never afraid of any case against it.

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah Saturday said the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s social media statement against Pakistan was painful.Talking to media at the wedding ceremony of a senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chaudhry Manzoor’s daughter here on Saturday, he said it was not our war in Afghanistan, it was the US war which we fought and gave a number of sacrifices in it.

To a question, he said terrorism was introduced during the era of former dictators Zia ul Haq and Pervaiz Musharraf. PPP Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira was also present.