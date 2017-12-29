PPP not to form any alliance for general elections

Our Correspondent

Sukkur

A high-level consultative meeting, chaired by PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Thursday, rejected recommendation regarding alliance with any political party for the General Elections 2018. Bilawal Bhutto said PPP will contest elections on its own symbol and the party will nominate candidates in every constituency across the country.

The meeting also decided to give strong response to PTI Chairman Imran Khan and PML-N President Nawaz Sharif. The PPP leadership has been given clear policy that accusations from Imran will not be tolerated anymore. He will be given response accordingly. The PPP will launch a public mobilisation drive in Punjab and Sindh. The PPP has also decided to launch campaign against the PML-N in Punjab.

Spokesperson and Secretary General of the PPPP Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the Party also discussed the forthcoming general elections next year and directed all party chapters to gear up, ensure women voting and take all steps needed to prevent any rigging.

“The PPP will not be a party to any movement that may result in derailing the system or undermining the Parliament,” he said. The PPP chairman, speaking at the Sukkur Press Club, said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif is a compromised politician and added that Nawaz was never an ideological politician and can never be one.