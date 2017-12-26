PPP did not deliver in any tenure

Karachi/Hyderabad

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) central leader MNA Asad Umar has said that despite six tenures of the PPP government, Sindh province is still deprived of the basic facilities. He said 70percent of budgetary funds in Sindh goes to the pockets of corruption mafia and remaining 30percent spent on projects.

According to details, PTI leaders MNA Asad Umar, PTI Sindh senior executive vice president Haleem Adil Sheikh, PTI minority wing leader Jay Parkash Ukrani and others reached Hyderabad on Monday, where they inaugurated PTI offices in different areas and addressed workers’ conventions in various localities including Qasimabad.

Speaking on the occasion, Umar Asad said that in the KP, the PTI government has successfully nabbed the timber mafia. Before the PTI government, they used to hack trees, but our government sent the timber mafia people to jail and planted hundreds of thousands of new saplings. He said 500000 people are now planting trees in the KpK, which is not only making the province greener, but also providing jobs to people.

He said in Sindh the PPP has ruled for six tenures and not to speak of planting trees and making a clean environment, it has failed to provide even clean drinking water to the people. He said in Sindh the local government system is not fully functional and all powers are vested with the provincial government. He said seventy percent government funds are devoured by contractors in Sindh and the corrupt bureaucrats and hardly 30precent funds are left for development.—NNI