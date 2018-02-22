PPP does not believe in the politics of revenge-Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad : Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari has said that in the next general elections Party tickets will be awarded to the candidates who have the confidence of the Party workers.

Former President said this while addressing a gathering of Party workers of PPP Islamabad and its affiliated organizations at Zardari House Islamabad on Wednesday. He said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto were proud of their Jiyalas and he also cherishes Jiyalas of the party. Jiyalas offered sacrifices for the Party and its leadership. Asif Ali Zardari instructed Party workers to start working for the next elections as Party is destined to form governments in the Center and provinces. Workers will be valued in the next PPP governments.

Asif Ali Zardari said that politics is the name of serving people and resolving their problems and hardships. Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had said that the political heaven is under the feet of the people. PPP leadership has never believed in political revenge. He asked workers to spread the message of Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to every corner of Pakistan.

Orignally published by INP