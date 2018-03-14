PPP Nominates Sherry Rehman for Senate opposition leader slot

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan People’s Party has nominated Senator Sherry Rehman as the opposition leader in Upper House of the Parliament.

The PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto summoned the meeting of the PPP leadership in Zardari House Islamabad and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah and Sherry Rehman arrived to attend the meeting.

The Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf which is the second biggest party of the opposition after PPP has also nominated Azam Sawati as its candidate for the opposition leader slot and had demanded of the opposition parties including PPP to support his candidature as the PPP has its deputy chairman in the upper house.

The PPP and PTI joined hands together to defeat PML-N nominated panel for the chairman and deputy chairman slot on March 12 and succeeded in bring their candidates to the slots.

According to sources, the PPP has the support of 26 senators including the support of six senators from FATA other than their 20 votes. The decision to go on either side from six independent senators from Balochistan would be taken by Chief Minister Balochistan.

