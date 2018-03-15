PPP nominates Sherry Rehman as Opp leader in Senate

Sophia Siddiqui

Islamabad

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Wednesday announced the name of Senator Sherry Rehman as his party’s nominee for the slot of opposition leader in the Senate.

In a tweet, Bilawal said: “PPP ready to make history again. We nominate Senator @sherryrehman for the position of Leader of Opposition. InshAllah she will be the first woman to lead the opposition in the senate.”

Talking to Samaa earlier in the day, PPP leader Qayoom Soomro said his party has the required majority in the upper house to get its opposition leader elected. Sherry Rehman will replace PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan. On the other hand Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has nominated party leader Azam Swati as leader of the opposition in Senate. PTI has reservations over the nomination of Sherry Rehman and this time they will not support PPP’s candidate for the senate opposition leader.

Earlier on Monday, opposition-backed candidates Sadiq Sanjrani and Saleem Mandviwalla won the positions of chairman and deputy chairman of Senate, respectively.

Majority of the opposition parties had supported Sanjrani’s candidature and announced to vote for him after he was elected as the member of the Senate for the first time on March 3, 2018, in the Senate elections, in which, half of the chamber’s members were elected.