PPP nominates Hindu woman from Thar to contest as Senator

KARACHI: In a bid to encourage women belonging to marginalized areas to take active part in the country’s politics, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has nominated Krishna Kumari of Thar to contest for a general seat during the upcoming Senate election.

Breaking the shackles of years-long slavery and submission when Kumari was taken as captive along with her family in 1979, the exemplary woman joined the PPP as a social activist along with her brother, who was later elected as Chairman of Union Council Berano.

Belonging to the Kolhi family that had stood against the oppression of British Raj in 1857, Kumari had been repeatedly encouraged by PPP to contend as a Senator on the party’s ticket.

Moreover, Kumari stated that she had made all the necessary documentation to file her nomination papers after she was assured a seat by the party in the Senate.

Kumari was married to Lalchand at the age of 16, when she was studying in 9th grade. However, her husband supported her in pursuing studies, as later in 2013 she did masters in sociology from Sindh University.

She also actively participated and worked for the rights of downtrodden people of marginalised communities living in Thar and other areas.

In an interview, Kumari said she was given assurances by senior party leaders that they would get her elected as Senator “to set a new precedent and empower women from remote areas and minority communities”.

Provincial minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah, MNA Dr Nafisa Shah, MPA Dr Mehesh Kumar Malani and other PPP leaders had requested the party leadership in this regard, she said.

