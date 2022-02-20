PPP names Nisar Khuhro for Senate seat

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Saturday announced that Pakistan People’s Party has awarded a ticket to its Sindh President Nisar Khuhro for the seat vacated after the disqualification of PTI Senator Faisal Vawda.

“The elections on the vacant Senate seat from Sindh will be held on March 9 and PPP has decided to nominate Nisar Khuhro for it,” he said and added, “Nisar Khuhro has submitted his nomination papers for the slot.

He shared that Gul Muhammad Jakhrani and Aajiz Dhamrah will be the covering candidates for the PPP ticket holder.