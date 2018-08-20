PPP names Aitzaz as presidential candidate

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The PPP on Sunday decided to put forward senior leader Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for the post of president, say sources within the party.

An official announcement in this regard will be made after consultation with other opposition parties, the sources said.

PPP Co-Chairman Asif Zardari also took JUI-F’s Maulana Fazlur Rehman into confidence over the party’s decision and requested him to play a role in convincing the PML-N to support Ahsan as a presidential candidate.

Relations between the PPP and PML-N have been tense since the former refused to support Shahbaz Sharif as candidate for prime minister.

