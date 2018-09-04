PPP named Aitzaz for presidential polls without consultation: Haideri

ISLAMABAD : Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri on Tuesday said that Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) nominated Aitzaz Ahsan’s name for presidential election without consultation.

Talking to media persons, Haideri said that the division of opposition parties is harmful for the assembly. However, we will move forward as per decisions taken in opposition sessions, he continued.

MMA leader revealed that PPP parted its ways from other opposition parties during Prime Minister elections, adding that Imran Khan became PM after getting four extra votes.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday has announced to vote in favor of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Fazlur Rehman in presidential election.

Talking to media, Hamza claimed that Fazlur Rehman has support of 29 members in Punjab Assembly. We have come to ‘thieves’ valley’, dont know about the results.

Share on: WhatsApp