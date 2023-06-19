KARACHI – Pakistan People’s Party stalwart Murtaza Wahab was sworn in as Karachi mayor in a ceremony at the Polo Ground.

During the ceremony in port city, Salman Murad took oath as the deputy mayor of the provincial capital.

Sindh Election Commissioner administered the oath to Murtaza Wahab and Salman murad while the ceremony was attended by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Governor Kamran Tessori and other provincial authorities.

PPP leaders bagged the elections for their respective posts earlier this month in a contest marred by violence and controversy, as runner up Jamaat-i-Islami claiming that PPP used illegal ways to secure victory.

Murtaza Wahab was elected as mayor by securing 173 votes on Thursday, defeating his rival with a margin of 12 votes. Jamaat-e-Islami’s Hafiz Naeemur Rehman could bag 161 votes.