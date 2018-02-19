PPP MPA’s vehicle overturn in jeep rally

Multan

Pakistan People’s Party MPA Sindh Nadir Magsi on Sunday remained unhurt after his vehicle overturned during Cholistan Jeep Rally. According to reports, the PPP leader’s jeep overturned at the track of 180 kilometers but the former champion of the Cholistan Jeep Rally remained unhurt.

In another incident in the rally, two motorcyclists collided with each other, causing injuries to two people. The incident occurred due to absence of barrier on the track. The injured were shifted to the nearby hospital. It is pertinent to mention here that the four day desert rally is continuing at Cholistan and 90 drivers are taking part in the competition including foreign drivers from Canada and Thailand.—INP