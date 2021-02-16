PPP moves SC against Presidential Reference

Islamabad

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday filed a plea with the Supreme Court of Pakistan against a presidential reference seeking apex court’s advice on open ballot Senate elections.

The petition pleading the apex court to send back the presidential reference as the Senate elections held under Article 226 of the constitution. “A bill of 26th Constitutional Amendment has been pending in the Parliament,” the petition further said.

According to the PPP-P petition, the government has changed its stance after failing to amend the constitution. “The government has filed the presidential reference to achieve its political objectives,” the petition said.

The petition has been filed by PPP-P Secretary and former senator Farhatullah Babar in the apex court. It is pertinent to mention here that a five-member bench of the Supreme Court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, hearing the presidential reference seeking advice from the top court on holding Senate elections through an open ballot.—INP