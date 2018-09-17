PPP moves resolution against Kala Bagh Dam

Px04-010 KARACHI: Nov04  Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani presiding over the provincial assembly session in Karachi. ONLINE PHOTO by Saeed Iqbal

KARACHI : Pakistan People’s Party on Monday submitted a resolution against Kala Bagh Dam in Sindh Assembly.

The resolution was moved by PPP MPA Taimoor Talpur.

According to the resolution, Kala Bagh Dam will ruin the economy, agriculture of Sindh and the Indus Delta will vanish. Sea will intrude.

“The Assembly of Sindh expresses grave concern over the announcement from certain quarters about the construction of Kala Bagh Dam and also emphasizing that it is a part of scheme of construction of dams over Indus,” the resolution reads.

The resolution further states, “We feel insecure and being affectees of dams and canals by upper riparians, we have suffered a lot, our crops are on decrease and poverty is on the rise.”

Share on: WhatsApp