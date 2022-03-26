PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim will be arrested upon arrival in Pakistan, says Interior Minister

Islamabad: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed held a press conference on Saturday in Islamabad in which he asserted that the principal accused in the murder case of journalist Nazim Jokhio PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim will be arrested upon arrival in Pakistan from UAE.

“I have directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and Sindh police IG to arrest PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim from the airport,” Interior Minister said.

Interior Minister @ShkhRasheed has expressed commitment to ensure law and order in current political situationhttps://t.co/5KDyOJWqrL — Radio Pakistan (@RadioPakistan) March 26, 2022

Talking about the much-anticipated no-trust motion, Sheikh Rasheed said that voting on the no-trust resolution will take place on April 3 or 4.

Expressing his commitment to ensuring law and order in the Capital, Sheikh Rasheed said Sheikh Rashid said nobody will be allowed to take the law into his hands.

He also said that full security will be provided to the public gathering of the opposition in the federal capital.

However, he made it crystal clear that no one would be allowed to stage sit-ins on major roads including the Srinagar highway.

Sheikh Rasheed also commented on the ongoing political turmoil and said he believes Prime Minister Imran Khan will emerge victoriously.