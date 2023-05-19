PPP meeting on political situation today

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called a meeting of the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the party in Karachi today Friday on May 19. The meeting will discuss the political situation as it held at the Bilawal House Karachi. Bilawal Bhutto in consultation with party members to decide the party’s future line of action.

The huddle will also consult over the outcome of the meeting of the National Security Committee, which was held in Islamabad on Tuesday. It is pertinent to note that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif chaired the NSC meeting, attended by senior cabinet ministers, all three services chiefs, ISI director general and others. The meeting reiterated that the policy of ‘zero tolerance’ would be adopted by not tolerating violence and mischief in the country.—INP