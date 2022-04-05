PPP meeting expresses trust in leadership of Zardari, Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed full confidence in the leadership of former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at a meeting of its Central Executive Committee held on Tuesday.

The meeting of the party s Central Executive Committee was held at Zardari House under the chairmanship of PPP Parliamentarians President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. The meeting was attended by members of the Central Executive Committee from all across the country.