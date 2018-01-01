PPP meeting endorses APC decisions

Lahore

The Pakistan Peoples Party’s high level huddle, after the Qadri-led APC, has expressed full support to Pakistan Awami Tehreek demands regarding Model Town Tragedy and endorsed the decision taken in All Parties Conference (APC) in Lahore, which was hosted by PAT chairman Tahiurl Qadri and PPP was among the mainstream political parties who attended the meeting.

The consultative meeting was held with the chair of PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and he was apprised over the proceeding taken place in APC.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari expressed satisfaction over the declaration issued at the end of the APC and vowed that PPP was standing with PAT to get the justice for victims of Model Town tragedy and demand of resignation of CM Punjab Shehbaz Sharif and provincial law minister Rana Sanaullah.

“To get justice for the victims of the Model Town tragedy PPP will fully support PAT,” Zardari said.

The consultative meeting was attended by Qamr Zaman Kaira, Latif Khusa, Rehman Malik and Mian Manzoor Watto.APC Sets Jan 7 As New Deadline For Shehbaz, Sana Resignation. —INP