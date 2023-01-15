PPP leads in second phase of Sindh LG polls

Acts of violence, clashes reported; Several election offices set on fire

Unofficial and unconfirmed results continued to pour in late Sunday after polling ended for the much-hyped second phase of local government elections in 16 districts, including Karachi and Hyderabad amid MQM-P boycott.

The polling began at 8am and the ended at 5pm but in several districts, clashes were also reported.

Polling was held in seven districts of Karachi division and nine districts of Hyderabad division. Apart from Karachi and Hyderabad city, votes were also cast in Jamshoro, Matiari, Tandu Muhammad Khan, Tandwala Yar, Dadu, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin areas.

According to the unofficial and uncomplete results. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was leading by securing 209 seats, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) bagged 14 seat.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), over eight million voters were expected to come out of their houses to elect their local government representatives from among 17,863 candidates contesting for chairman and vice-chairman of the union committee and general members.

As many as 8,876 polling stations — 4,997 in Karachi and 3,879 in Hyderabad divisions — have been set up with CCTV, where strict security arrangements have been made.

Several acts of violence, clashes and setting elections camps on fire were reported in different distcricts of Sindh the ongoing local government elections on Sunday.

Unidentified people set seven election camps of different political parties on fire during ongoing local government elections in different areas of the provincial capital.

Police said first incident was reported in Saudabad area where fire was brought under control in no time. The suspects fled the scene.

The Korangi SSP said the investigation is underway to determine the elements behind the incident.

The camps were set on fire in Korangi and Malir areas. Rangers and police are present at the affected camps.

The PTI leaders alleged that some masked men entered a polling station in North Nazimabad Town UC-3 of Rachi district, harassed the polling staff and returning officer and tampered with the technical equipment. It was further alleged that unknown people were riding vehicles with the PPP flag.

A heavy contingent of police and rangers reached the spot and controlled the situation, but no accused was arrested.

In another incident, a clash broke out at Mir Ghulam Muhammad Talpur, Tando Bagu Union Council 37 of Badin district where an opposing candidate tortured polling agent Abdul Qadir Anwar who alleged that hewas later kicked out of the polling station by teh supporters of a PPP candidate.

Another incident took place at the polling station of Ward 13 in Dadu district where the PPP and PTI workers exchanged words. The PTI workers prevented PPP MPA Mujeebul-Haq and his supporters from entering the polling station. The PPP activists raised slogans. Later, policemen reached the spot and brought the situation under control.–

