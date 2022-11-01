PPP leadership meets CEO KW&SB

The delegation led by PP leader & Member National Assembly Agha Rafiullah met CEO KW&SB Engineer Syed Salahuddin Ahmed & COO KW&SB Engineer Asadullah Khan at MD Secretariat Karsaz, While informing about the various problems of water supply & drainage in Malir district, he said that effective steps should be taken to solve all the problems.

CEO KW&SB assured the member National Assembly of the immediate resolution of all complaints related to water supply & drainage presented during the meeting & bound the concerned officers by issuing orders on the spot that the delegation presented & all the problems of water supply & drainage across the city should be solved on a priority basis & better facilities should be provided to the citizens.

He said that on the instructions of the Chief Minister Sindh & Minister Local Govt, the KW&SB is solving the problems related to water supply & drainage on a priority basis.

Agha Rafiullah congratulated & wished CEO&COO on their appointment & termed their appointment as a good thing for the city & said that their appointment will improve the water supply & drainage system in the city.