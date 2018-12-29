PPP leadership cannot be brought down: Zardari

Bilawal reposes confidence in Murad Ali Shah

Hours after the government placed the top PPP leadership on the Exit Control List (ECL), Asif Zardari said no one can scare him and the party and that they will continue to raise the issue of peoples’ rights.

The PPP supremo was addressing a gathering in Ghotki where Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah also spoke.

We ensured that the provinces get their due share through the 18th Amendment, he said asking why Ghotki is deprived of its rights.

Don’t be scare, we know how to face these tactics, he told the gathering.

Neither can anyone scare your leadership nor can bow them down, Zardari further said.Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilwal Bhutto Zardari on Friday reposed confidence in Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“He is the best chief minster in Pakistan,” said Bilawal talking to the media hours after the government issued a list of people whose names have been put on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The PPP chairman said he would not make any compromise on the 18th amendment to the constitution and also denied that his party seeks any NRO with government.

Bilawal criticized the government for not moving against Aleema Khan, Imran Khan’s sister, and Naeemul Haq, demanding across the board accountability in the country.

