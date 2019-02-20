PPP leaders interested in Sindh uplift

Our Correspondent

Nawabshah

Former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari are interested in the development of Sindh and the elected representatives on their directives are widening the net of development.

These views were expressed by PPP Senator Malik Imamuddin Shouqeen on the occasion of congratulating newly elected bearers office of Nawabshah Union of Journalists. He said that the fruits of development programs would soon start reaching common man.

He said that according law of Pakistan 65% of the oil and gas output from Sindh is to be utilized by Sindh Province while 35% of the produce would be utilized by other provinces of the country.

