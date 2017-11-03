PPP leaders hit back at Sharif for assailing Zardari

LAHORE : Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s statement assailing Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari seemed to have touched a nerve as Senator Aitzaz Ahsan and Syed Khursheed Shah hit back with scathing retorts, urging Sharif to expose those conspiring against him.

Opposition leader in National Assembly Khursheed Shah lashed out at the former Prime Minister and said Nawaz Sharif should remember the day when he refused a meeting with PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari to appease someone.

“Mian Sahib should say who he was trying to please then,” said the opposition leader in the National Assembly. Shah asserted that it is Nawaz, not democracy, that is in trouble today.

He added that Nawaz should stop propagating that democracy was in danger, suggesting that, “Nawaz shouldn’t put the burden of his difficulties on democracy”.

Shah said he repeatedly advised Nawaz to take the Parliament into confidence, adding that, he saved Nawaz once to save democracy but won’t do it again.

“What goes around comes around,” he said addressing the former prime minister.

Later, in a statement, a PPP spokesperson said they are not trying to please anyone but trying to save themselves from Nawaz’s betrayal.

“PPP always held Nawaz’s hand for the sake of democracy. During Musharraf’s tenure, Zardari suffered in jail for cases lodged by Nawaz,” the statement added.

It also blamed Nawaz for betraying PPP by becoming a party in the Memogate case.

Leader of the opposition in the Senate Aitzaz Ahsan, in a statement, urged the former premier to expose the names of those who according to him were instructing the PPP co-chairman to speak against him.

“I have been saying for quite some time that Sharif has been shadow boxing,” the PPP senator said. “He is seeing ghosts from every corner and behind curtain,” he added.

“His party is ruling in every province, yet he says a conspiracy is being hatched against him.”

Referring to the Sharif’s statement during his appearance before a NAB court today, Aitzaz said the former premier was asking riddles and urged him to speak in unambiguous terms as to who was hatching conspiracies.

It had become increasingly difficult for the PPP to sit with Nawaz Sharif, he said, and added yet it faced allegations of reaching a covert deal with the PML-N.

Sharif’s past was obvious to everyone, he said and claimed that he conspired against then Benazir Bhutto’s government and mounted pressure on judges to punish her. Sharif too got disqualified former prime minister Yousuf Raza Gillani, he added. Sharif played havoc on democracy and hurt the PPP, the PPP senator said.

He unequivocally said that the former premier was in trouble, not democracy. Sharif had no evidence to present in his defense in corruption cases, he claimed.

Slamming the PML-N chief’s movement under VIP protocol, Aitzaz said he attended court hearings with an entourage of 40 vehicles.

Originally published by INP