PPP leaders bash ‘ill-intentioned’ govt for placing their names on ECL

Staff Reporter

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) members on Monday said the government’s move to place names of party leadership, including chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, on the Exit Control List (ECL) was ill-intentioned.

Speaking to the media in Karachi, Murtaza Wahab said, “We did not ask for any immunity. The PPP has always respected courts and decisions. Our leadership is appearing before court.”

He added, “Today, the court also rejected the allegations and forwarded the matter to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court said it was wrong to place Bilawal and CM Shah’s names on the ECL.”

Taking a hit at the federal government, Wahab said, “Tehreek-e-Inteqaam (movement of revenge) should focus on the country’s affairs and leave political revenge. Tactics of conspiring elements will no longer work.”

Placed on ECL owing to govt’s ill-intentions: Khuhro Meanwhile, Nisar Khuhro while speaking to the media outside a banking court in Karachi said, “We are facing cases and we already cannot travel as our passports are with them [Interior Ministry]. It was the government’s ill-intentions owing to which we were placed on ECL despite not having our passports.”

If someone had not appeared for a proceeding then their name should have been included in the no-fly list,” he added. JIT report being shared on WhatsApp: Nafisa Shah Further, Nafisa Shah said, “The JIT report is a secret which is being widely shared on WhatsApp.

They showed such efficiency that a JIT was formed within six months and it even presented its report while FIA could not present its report in the Asghar Khan case for years.”

Share on: WhatsApp