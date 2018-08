Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Top PPP leadership has rejected a demand from opposition parties to withdraw Senator Aitzaz Ahsan for the presidential election race.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari chaired a party meeting on Tuesday to discuss the request made by JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rahman to withdraw Ahsan’s name in his support.

Sources said the meeting has reviewed possible repercussions and political gains of supporting Maulana Fazl as a consensus candidate.

