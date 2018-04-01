PPP leader slams PM Abbasi, Nawaz for criticising Senate chairman, state institutions

CHINIOT : Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday asked Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to disclose details of his recent meeting with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

Speaking to the media here, he slammed Abbasi, and former premier Nawaz Sharif for indulging in criticism of state institutions.

The PPP leader said his party had never criticised the judiciary on any verdict. The top court disqualified Sharif for lying to the people on the floor of the National Assembly, yet he said he was ousted on the basis of an Iqama.

Kaira said the former premier wanted to hurt the country’s political system by maligning the judiciary and armed forces.

He said NAB references were instituted against Sharif for committing corruption and explained the corruption charges levelled against him were not about whether he had property in his name or not, but about the assets owned by his children and the flow of money used to buy pricey properties abroad.

There was sufficient evidence on the record against the PML-N supreme leader, he said and added the court would soon hand down a decision against him.

Slamming PM Abbasi, he said the people looked towards him as their premier while he himself called a disqualified person his prime minister.

He said Abbasi met the chief justice to ask for concessions for his party leader while he claimed to have taken the people’s complaint to the country’s top judge. He asked the premier to spell out what was the complaint.

Kaira said according to the chief justice the premier visited him to ask for something.

He regretted that the ruling party after targeting the judiciary and armed forces was now criticising the Senate. He said sensing its defeat in the upcoming general elections, the PML-N has launched a propaganda.

Orignally published by NNI