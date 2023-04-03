PPP leader Nabil Gabol’s ‘enjoy rape’ remarks trigger online outcry

The insensitive remarks of Pakistan People’s Party leader Nabil Gabol triggered public resentment as people started bashing the former lawmaker.

Politicians of South Asian nation are known for being outspoken but Gabol crossed limits as he made insensitive and kind of misogynistic remarks on several podcasts recorded by YouTubers.

Sharing his views in one of the podcasts, the 60-year-old said “There is a saying in English…if rape is imminent, just enjoy it.” The host was quick enough to clear the air that there is no such saying, the senior politician however persisted with this vile claim.

Delving into details, the PPP leader said enduring rape is a form of acceptance and that one should just enjoy it if one cannot do anything to stop the act, stressing resistance but with the wrong selection of words.

Could someone please tell me this politician's name (the one being interviewed?) He's from PPP. Whoever he is, he's got the sickest mind ever. He just said 'When r*pe is imminent, just enjoy it'. What a sick, sick mind. If people like him ended up making our policies & laws, r*pe… pic.twitter.com/6B5rbalMkZ — Muneeb Qadir (@muneebqadirmmq) April 2, 2023

As the clip went viral several social media users, activists, and journalists shared two cents on him, slamming his misogynistic and sadist comments, with many raising questions that such politicians formed policies and laws for our country.

In a different podcast with prankster Nadir Ali, the former MNA said Karachiites tend to restrain their feelings; individuals like him can easily get their hands on what they want, hinting at getting the woman of your choice.

So few days all the in and out of closet jiyalas were hailing PPP for removing a random sm activist for posting a misogynistic tweet. Here is Nabeel Gabol uttering absolute filth about a woman here, but he won’t be kicked out he will he given MNA ticket pic.twitter.com/ZG35qr3jwV — Asad Sultan (@AsadSultan18) April 1, 2023

As the previous comments started going around on the internet, this video too went viral, with people started tagging other PPP leaders to justify Gabol’s act.

Fatima Bhutto took to Twitter, calling it despicable. “Nabil Gabol has laid bare the criminal mindset of Sindh’s government. He has failed to deliver anything for Lyari or the people he supposedly represents and finds it amusing to discuss such violent acts. Absolutely horrendous,” she wrote.

Utter filth. Nabil Gabol exposes the absolute criminal mindset of Sindh’s government. He has done nothing for Lyari, for the people he supposedly represents, and laughs while talking of such violence. Horrendous. https://t.co/rlRwiNoO6P — fatima bhutto (@fbhutto) April 3, 2023

The daughter of former President Bakhtawar Bhutto then cleared the air, saying Gabol’s offensive statements are his own and have nothing to do with PPP’s stance. PPP stands unwaveringly for women’s rights and protection, and misogyny has no place in their religion or organization, Bakhtawar clarified.