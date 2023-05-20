PPP leader for 50pc pay raise for govt employees

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has suggested the Federal Government to raise 50 per cent in the salaries of government servants in the upcoming budget.

In an interview with a local TV Channel on Saturday, Senator Palwasha Khan of PPP has said that when inflation has been hitting everyone and the present circumstances have become quite difficult for the common man to make ends meet.

She has said that although the government is confronted with several challenges but considering the economic problems of the people still it will try to provide relief to the masses in the coming federal budget.

The Finance Minister Ishaq Dar earlier announced that the federal budget for fiscal 2024 would be presented on June 9 and insis­ted that Pakistan would not default on any foreign liability, with or without an IMF programme. Speaking to journalists after a seminar organised by the National Security Division.—INP