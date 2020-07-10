PPP, JUI-F pledge inflexibility on 18th Amend, NFC Award

Observer Report

Karachi

Pakistan People’s Party and the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam leadership has agreed to continue with their inflexible stance on the 18th Amendment and the NFC Award pledging to pursue political consensus for the country’s integrity and security.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman called on the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari here on Friday. They discussed the political situation of the country. Maulana Fazlur Rehman also inquired about the health of Asif Ali Zardari.

Talking to the JUI-F leader, President Asif Ali Zardari said that there would be no compromise on anti-people budget and NFC Award adding that he had already predicted that Imran Khan was incapable and incompetent to govern.

Asif Ali Zardari further said that he had warned the government last year about the locust attacks but the regime didn’t take this seriously due to prejudice and stubbornness. “There could be a worst food crisis in the country if locust attacks were not warded off and repulsed,” he added. He observed that people are looking towards the Opposition to get rid of the selected government as incompetence of the Imran Khan regime has now been fully exposed due to mismanagement of Covid-19 crisis unleashing nation-wide confusion.