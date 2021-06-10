PPP is not my priority: Maryam

Observer Report Islamabad

PML-N vice-president Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday said that since the PPP is not a part of the Pakistan Democratic Movement anymore, therefore, it is not her priority.

Talking to the media outside the IHC, where she came for the hearing of an appeal against her conviction in the Avenfield properties reference, Maryam said that there are no differences in the PDM and everyone is on the same page.

“We all share the same ideology and the parties in the PDM have the same position which Nawaz Sharif has,” she clarified.

She said that the PPP is no longer a part of PDM, therefore, it should not be discussed now. “PPP is neither my priority nor I have any competition with it,” she said.

Maryam added that the benefits of resignations would have been evident only if all the parties in the PDM had resigned, while the resignation of some parties would have been detrimental.

Answering a question, the PML-N leader said that as per the international media, the PTI-led government has provided air bases to the United States, which is a very serious matter.

“The government has not categorically denied the allegations, therefore, it should clarify in the parliament regarding what kind of exchanges it has signed with the US,” she said.

Maryam also said that institutions are used for political revenge and ex-FIA director-general Bashir Memon’s statement regarding the misuse of institutions is proof of that.