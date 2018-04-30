PPP invites applications to award tickets for NA, PAs

Islamabad

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has invited applications from the candidates to award tickets for the National Assembly and all provincial Assemblies in the general elections 2018.

In a statement issued here on Sunday, Secretary General of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Farhatullah Babar said that applications should be addressed to the President of Pakistan People Party Parliamentarians and accompanied with a Bank draft of Rupees thirty thousands in the name of PPPP.

He said that the applications should reach the Party Secretariat, House No. 604, Main Double Road, National Police Foundation, E-11/4, Islamabad by May 20, 2018 at the latest. Incomplete applications not accompanied with the Bank draft will not be entertained, Farhatullah Babar said.—INP