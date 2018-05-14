PPP have strong reservations with Nawaz narrative: Sherry

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and PML-N founder Nawaz Sharif has endorsed the anti-Pakistan narrative of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his controversial statement about the Mumbai terror attacks, said Senator Sherry Rehman on Sunday. ‘Questions are being raised about Pakistan at the international level owing to Nawaz Sharif’s statement,’ Sherry Rehman told media persons in Islamabad. ‘We have strong reservations with Nawaz Sharif’s narrative. Why didn’t he tell that India had failed to cooperate with Pakistan about the Mumbai terror attacks?’ she said.

The PPP leader called for Nawaz to take back his statement and issue a clarification. ‘Nawaz thinks he is exempted from everything,’ she said. ‘There is need to appoint a permanent foreign minister to present Pakistan’s stance at the world’s stage,’ she said. Nawaz Sharif, she said, was behaving like a think-tank. ‘We hope that Nawaz Sharif should act responsibly while building a narrative for his party.’ Speaking on this occasion, PPP MNA Nafeesha Shah condemned Imran Khan’s allegations that Rao Anwar was supported by Asif Ali Zardari.

‘PTI’s jalsa was a musical gala. I won’t comment on this issue. But he made a comment about Asif Ali Zardari.,’ Ms Shah said. ‘People call Imran Khan Taliban Khan because he failed to build a single university in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but he had donated billions of rupees to a jihadi nursery.’

The PPP MNA said that Imran Khan should first come clean on his character being a facilitator of non-state actors. Meanwhile, Senior leader of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the controversial statement of PML-N Quaid Mian Nawaz Sharif is sorrowful and treacherous. Talking to a private TV channel here on Sunday, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that Nawaz Sharif was trying to fight the key national institutions including Pakistan Army and judiciary.

He said that PML-N Quaid’s vow to contest against armed forces instead of political parties and to defeat them through support of masses, was matter of concern. The PPP leader said that enemies of Pakistan wanted to defame it and such statements will not only increase their courage but will also be tantamount to support their nefarious designs. Kaira was of the view that setting aside the political, personal differences, we all need to join hands in the issues of the national interests instead of issuing statements which could hurt the country.