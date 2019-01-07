PPP has to face accountability of last 11 years: Haleem

Staff Reporter

According to details, addressing a press conference outside the premises of Sindh assembly here Monday, Firdous Naqvi said that today is an important day, because the PPP has accepted the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He said we welcome the statement of Advisor Murtaza Wahab in which he has accepted the accountability process. He said the PPP has to answer for what it has done in last eleven years. He said the bureaucracy in Sindh should refrain from wasting and changing evidences.

He said we are sending sweets of Murtaza Wahab as he has accepted the verdicts of court. He said the chief justice has already given observation that the JIT report in not a baseless report. He said the water supply to the largest city of Sindh, Karachi, is not yet increased. The role of Sindh solid waste management is not seen practically in any locality. He said that we; however, welcome the statement of Murtaza Wahab in which he has announced that they would accept whatever verdict is given by the court.

Haleem Adil Sheikh said that we have never said that arrests would be made today. He said we will visit the office of Murtaza Wahab carrying sweets for him.

He said in one case a father created problems for his sons, and in another case a son created problems for his father. He said Bilawal has put his father in a fix.

He said whole Sindh including Karachi is facing acute shortage of water. He said the performance of Sindh government during last 11 years is poor and pathetic.

He said in the government hospitals even dog bite vaccine is not available. He said the province lacks the facilities of healthcare, education and clean drinking water.

He said the 11 years of the PPP would be written in the history of Sindh as a dark period. He said Bilawal is still a child and he only reads the speeches which are given to him by his father or aunt.

He said that Murtaza Wahab has already been rejected by the voters and he is working on son quota. He said the government wants to control police by forming a committee under Murtaza Wahab.

