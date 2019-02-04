PPP has no intention to oust PTI govt: Shah

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Senior PPP leader Khursheed Shah said on Monday dispelled the impression that his party wanted to oust Imran Khan government from power.

Speaking to media persons, Shah that PPP had no intention to overthrow the government.

“Pakistan’s well-being lies in continuation of democracy. The country has suffered a lot due to democracy being derailed,” he said. To a question, he said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif would be granted bail on medial ground.

Nawaz Sharif was acquitted in a case in which he should have been convicted and sentenced in the case he should have been acquitted, he opined.

When asked about Sheikh Rasheed, the PPP leader said no one takes the railways minister seriously.

