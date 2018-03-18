PPP has failed to solve problems of Sindh despite being in power for ten years: Imran Khan

KARACHI : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairperson Imran Khan has asked Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chief Bilawal Bhutto to inquire of his father as to how he became a billionaire without working.

He also noted that the PPP government had failed to solve the problems of the province despite being in power for ten years.

Imran is currently in Karachi on a two-day visit to the city. Upon his arrival at the airport on Sunday, the PTI chief was welcomed by dozens of supporters of his political party.

Talking to the media on this occasion, the PTI chief sought to inform reporters that the inquiry report of the committee formed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) on problems in Karachi had revealed that drinking water in the city was contaminated with sewerage waste.

“There are 650 places in the city which are supplying this polluted water to citizens,” Imran was reported as saying.

Imran Khan also took a jibe at PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto, stating that he wanted to ask ‘Baby Bhutto’ as to why the PPP government had not resolved the water issue despite being in power in the province for almost ten years now.

“Please tell me about one thing that you have improved in Karachi or interior part of Sindh during the last ten years,” he added.

Imran also said that Bhutto should ask his father as to how he became very rich, adding that PPP had struggled to fulfill the basic needs of the common man during its tenure.

Orignally published by INP