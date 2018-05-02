PPP govt restored trade unions: Bilawal

Asks MQM to answer on Baldia factory carnage

Special Correspondent

Karachi

Pakistan Peoples’ Party Chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the Muttahida Qaumi Movement should have to answer on the Baldia factory carnage.

He was addressing a press conference at the Bilawal House here on Tuesday.

He further said, “MQM should answer on their role in Baldia factory fire rather than doing politics on Labour Day.”

“MQM should not worry, I will do a rally in every area of the metropolis,” he said, adding, “Lyari is close to his heart and I love Karachi. PPP will do rallies in every district of the city.”

Bilawal said that of all the provincial governments in the country only the Sindh government has announced its labour policy, adding, the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar has appreciated the provincial government’s labour policies.

As many as 14 labour laws were made by the Sindh lawmakers, he said, adding, “The PML-N government has nothing to offer to the labourers, if we come into power our main focus will be the labourers.”

“We have to expand the social security rights of the labourers,” he said.

Bilawal said the victory of Peoples’ Unity in the Pakistan International Airline (PIA) as CBA Union is a referendum against privatization and his party won’t let the federal government do privatization of any state institution.

“The PML-N government is conspiring to do privatization of PIA and Pakistan Steel Mills, but rest assured we won’t let them proceed,” he said, adding, “The trade unions were restored in the PPP’s tenure. Our party raised the pensions.”

Taking the PML-N government into the task, he said that in the recently-announced federal budget has nothing to offer to the labourers.

“There is no new scheme announced in the budget. We condemn the PML-N’s apathy for labourers,” he said, adding, “Our main priority will be on trade union.”

Bilawal said the provincial government has worked to abolish bonded labour but still much more is left to do.

The PPP chairman said that his party faced baseless allegations of over-employing people in state institutions. “Over-employment is not an issue, but having said that we don’t support ghost employment either.