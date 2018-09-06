PPP govt committed to address issues of business community: Ghani

Sindh’s Minister for local govts visits KATI

Zafar Ahmed Khan

Karachi

Provincial Minister for Local Governments Sindh Saeed Ghani said that projects for additional water for Karachi are under consideration, we have concluded that only desalination plants could provide solution to water shortage crisis in the city. PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PPP government will resolve the issues of business community of Karachi.

The Minister said that we are working on projects for additional water for Karachi, apart from other underway projects.

While addressing a gathering of Industrialists and Trader and Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) Saeed Ghani assured that to address business community problems would be the first priority of PPP government in Sindh, under the direction of party’s Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. He said that until the low-price houses schemes wouldn’t be launched, encroachment, land grabbing and KACHI Abadi will remain there, “adding that maximum low-priced houses would be provided in upcoming five years. Mega projects in Karachi will be constructed on yearly basis, Ghani added.

Provincial Minister for Local government also offered to make facility centers for Industry where offices of all related local government department and utility providers would put under one roof.

Earlier, Prior to this Patron in Chief of KATI SM Muneer and President Tariq Malik welcomed the minister at associations headquarter.

On this occasion SM Muneer said that for the development of Pakistan Industry should be the first priority of governments at every level. President KATI Tariq Malik said that performance of departments, related to municipal services and local administration, wasn’t satisfactory at all. He noted that basic problems of Karachi now turned into a huge crisis and situations are getting worse day by day.