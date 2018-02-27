PPP future hope of masses

Faisal Khawer Butt

Sialkot

Zahid Bashir Chaudhry, a local stalwart of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Monday said that PPP was the real future hopes of the masses as Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf (PTI) had seriously disappointed them. While talking to media men in his office, Zahid Bashir said that he was fully prepared to contest elections from NA-110 and NA-111 and had started activities to give tough time to his rivals in the general elections of 2018.

He said that disqualification of the top leadership of PML-N on the ground of huge financial corruption had exposed their real and heinous faces before the people of Pakistan who would never trust them again. He also added that PTI had been busy in setting up useless sit ins for the last four years on behalf of some ‘invisible umpire’ to try to topple the government in order to grab the power by using short cuts, which had exhausted its leaders and workers.

He said that PPP had received more wound than any other political party in the country at the hands of the military establishment and the judiciary but, unlike PML-N and PTI it never had targeted or criticized any of the national institutions.