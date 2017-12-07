PPP to form next govt: Zardari

Islamabad

Former President of Pakistan and President Pakistan Peoples Party Asif Ali Zardari has said that PPP public gathering at Parade ground has proved that the party is the greatest political force in the country. The PPP will form the next government in the centre and provinces.

Former President talking to a delegation of PPP KPK led by President KPK Humayun Khan said that PPP is a party of every strata of the society which believes in emancipating the down trodden population of Pakistan and for this reason whenever Party comes to power it creates employment opportunities for youth. He said that Party believes in the saying of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that political heaven is under the feet of the people. Asif Ali Zardari said that the people see Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto in Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and that is why they love him immensely.

Congratulating Amanullah Khan and Syed Ameer Hussain Shah Kazmi on the success in CDA’s Labor Union elections, the former President said that PPP is a pro-labor party and the Union led by Amanullah Khan can serve CDA labor more than any other group. He said that the success proves that labor force is with PPP supported Amanullah group.—INP