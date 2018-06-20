PPP first party to raise voice for S Punjab province: Gilani

Multan

Ex-prime minister and PPP central leader Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said on Tuesday that Pakistan Peoples Party was the first political party which raised the voice for south Punjab province. Talking to the media after appearing before the Returning Officer Shujabad, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that he was first prime minister who raised the voice for south Punjab province. Similarly, Asif Ali Zardari was also the first president of the country who talked about establishment of south Punjab province, he said.

‘In 2009, I suggested the name south Punjab instead of seraiki province,’ he said and added that Pakistan Peoples Party got the bill passed from Senate in this regard. ‘I felt pleasure when rulers also talked about ending deprivation of south Punjab’, he said. Responding to a question about his candidature in Shujabad, Gilani remarked that Shujabad constituency remained stronghold of Pakistan Peoples Party. He added that Nawab Liaqat, Asad Murtaza Gillani, Rana Taaj Noon and even Syed Javed Ali Shah had won from Shujabad on PPP ticket. The region is fertile for Pakistan Peoples Party, maintained Gilani.

Responding to objections raised by rival candidates, Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said that opponents submitted objection that Gilani could not contest elections as supreme court had imposed ban for life time. Gilani stated that he expressed his view point that he was disqualified for five years and similarly, he received punishment for few seconds.—APP