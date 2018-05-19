PPP finalizes three names for caretaker Sindh CM

KARACHI : Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Saturday finalized three names for interim Chief Minister of Sindh (CM).

According to sources, former Election Commissioner Sonu Khan Baloch is favorite candidate for the post while names of Justice (r) Zahid Qurban and former Chief Secretary Fazal-ur-Rehman are also under consideration.

The senior leadership of the party has also approved the names however, the final decision will be taken after consultation with opposition.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah will meet again on Tuesday after they failed to reach on consensus over caretaker PM in Friday’s meeting.

PPP leader said that the name of caretaker PM would be announced on the same day with consensus. The PM was due to leave for Istanbul due to which a brief meeting was held, he told.

It is to be mentioned here that the names of former finance minister Dr Hafeez Pasha, former chief justice Tassaduq Hussain Jillani and former governors of State Bank Dr Shamshad and Ishrat Hussain are under consideration for interim premier.